NC denies back-channel talks with BJP on govt formation in J&K

With the results of the assembly elections due on 8 October, a controversy was triggered by the alleged “back channel talks” between the National Conference (NC) and BJP on government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the NC on Friday denied the reports and said it was not in touch with any political party other than the INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC wrote on X; “JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumors of ‘back channel’ talks with any party outside the INDIA Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations. We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumor-mongering”.

The party’s clarification came amid allegations that it was engaged in back-channel negotiations with the BJP for government formation in the union territory.

A post on X by former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who was earlier a confidant of Abdullahs, claiming late on Thursday night that “NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced” fanned the speculation.

Mattu wrote on Friday; “Two meetings and negotiations on a potential NC-BJP alliance. One at a luxury hotel in Pahalgam on Wednesday — late evening — mediator a known political fixer. Another Thursday early morning at the Pahalgam Golf Course — mediator a reputed big businessman”.

“Seems like it was a complete coincidence that BJP emissaries and NC President (Dr Farooq Abdullah) were in Pahalgam on the same days at the same time”, he wrote on X.

He claimed that NC President Farooq Abdullah met a BJP representative in Pahalgam.

Earlier on Thursday, Mattu said; “The NC-BJP negotiations have happened in Pahalgam headed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah himself—accompanied by the ‘apolitical’ mediators”.

“Which BJP representative did Dr. Farooq Abdullah meet at Pahalgam not once but twice? What negotiations are being held in Pahalgam? What happened to all the stentorian rhetoric of BJP being forbidden and prohibited? The more that things change, the more they remain the same,” he added.

The NC urged the public “who have placed their trust in us” to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumour-mongering. NC sources said that Dr. Abdullah was in Pahalgam for a golf tournament.

Leaders of other valley-based political parties have also jumped into the controversy to whip the NC.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, who contested the assembly election from south Kashmir’s Bijbehara, wrote on X; “The results may be out only on the 8th but rest assured the 4D chess has commenced. Much will obviously play out far away from the media glare. Except for poplars nothing is straight in Kashmir”.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said; “Just to keep the record straight. Y on earth is my name being dragged. I have not accused anybody of meeting anybody anywhere. It is just that probably I was tagged”.