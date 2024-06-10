Nawaz Sharif, Pak PM Sharif congratulate Modi on assuming office

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif and his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on taking oath for a third consecutive term.

”My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party’s success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” Mr Nawaz Sharif, the former PM said in a social media post on X.

”Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the younger Sharif wrote on X.

Mr Nawaz Sharif had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Modi in 2014 when he was the premier of Pakistan. It was during his stewardship of Pakistan that Mr Modi stunned the world by making a stopover at Lahore while returning home from Afghanistan in December 2015.

Mr Nawaz Sharif has always favoured a cordial relationship with India, which, he believes, is in the larger interest of his own country. Recently, he had gone to the extent of saying that Pakistan violated the peace agreement with India and undertook the Kargil misadventure in 1999.

In February, Mr Modi had congratulated Mr Shehbaz Sharif after he took oath as the Pakistan PM for the second time. He also thanked PM Modi for his felicitations.

Mr Modi also responded to the congratulatory post from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for his wishes.

“Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns,” Mr Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also congratulated Mr Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. ”You (Mr Modi) have strengthened India’s position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world,” Mr Gates wrote on X.

In response, Mr Modi acknowledged the strengthening of India’s position as a global innovator in sectors such as health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.

“Deeply appreciate your message, Bill Gates. Recall our very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago, including on the transformative role of technology in governance and healthcare, and India’s commitment to climate change and sustainable development. We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity,” said PM Modi.

He also responded to congratulatory messages from Uganda President Yoweri K Museveni, Slovenia Prime Minister Robert Golob, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo and other leaders.