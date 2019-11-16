A MiG-29 fighter jet aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy crashed at a Goa village on Saturday morning, a senior defence official said.

According to the Tweet by the Spokesperson, Indian Navy, the trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire and both the pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely. He said, “During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely.”

Both the pilots ejected safely, said Indian Navy Flag Officer, Goa, Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil.

The officer said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened.

The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa.

No casualties have been reported as the plane crashed in an open and safe area. The jet engine was hit by a bird while in mid-flight, news agency ANI was reported as saying.