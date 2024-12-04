Navy Day: PM Modi greets “valiant personnel” of Indian Navy, hails their courage and dedication

On the occasion of Navy Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday extended his heartfelt appreciation to the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy for their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.

Taking to his X social media handle, PM Modi highlighted their courage and dedication in ensuring India’s security, prosperity, and maritime sovereignty.

“On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India’s rich maritime history,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Besides Mr Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their warm wishes to the Navy, highlighting its critical role in national security.

“This is an occasion that commemorates the staggering combat prowess of our Navy as well as honours the multidimensional role it plays by reinforcing our foreign relations through guarding the maritime routes and providing humanitarian support,” Shah said.

Rajnath Singh emphasised on the Navy’s role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas.

“The Indian Navy is an important pillar in the national security architecture, safeguarding India’s Maritime Security. Our Navy plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas reaffirming our stature as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region,” he said.

The Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 to recognise the achievements of the Indian Navy and commemorate the successful execution of Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where the Navy inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani Navy.