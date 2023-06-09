Navjot Sidhu Would’ve Been AAP’s Punjab’s CM: Sidhu’s Wife Dr. Navjot Kaur

The war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu escalated on Friday, when Dr. Navjot Kaur, Sidhu’s wife, claimed that her husband had voluntarily given the CM’s chair to Mann by declining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s offer to lead the state.

In a tweet, Dr. Kaur requested CM Bhagwant Mann’s permission to disclose a concealed secret from his treasure hunt, emphasizing that he should be aware that the esteemed chair he currently holds was gifted to him by his ‘elder brother’, Navjot Sidhu. She also mentioned that the senior leader had expressed a desire for Navjot to lead Punjab.

She further mentioned that AAP national convenor Kejriwal had approached Sidhu through various channels to lead Punjab, being aware of his passion for the state. In another tweet, Dr. Kaur explained that Sidhu chose to forgo the opportunity to lead Punjab due to his unwillingness to betray his party and his anticipation of potential conflicts arising from the differing strong-willed personalities involved in uplifting the state. As a result, he extended an opportunity to CM Bhagwant Mann.

In a warning to the Punjab CM, Dr. Kaur emphasized that Sidhu’s sole concern is the welfare of Punjab, and he has sacrificed everything for it. If you (Mann) tread the path of

truth, he will support you. However, the moment you deviate, he will vehemently criticize you. The vision of a prosperous Punjab is his dream, and he lives it 24 hours a day,"

she tweeted.

These claims surfaced a day after Dr. Kaur refuted Mann’s assertion that Sidhu was the son of his father’s second wife. Dr. Kaur stated that Sidhu’s father, the late Bhagwant

Singh Sidhu, had only one marriage.

This dispute began when Sidhu took a dig at the Punjab CM during an all-party meeting in Jalandhar on 1 June, stating that the only change Mann had brought was his second wife. Mann retaliated during a gathering after the inauguration of a new hospital on Thursday, claiming that Sidhu was the son of a second wife. He said, “If your father had not brought about this change at your home, then you would not have been born.”

Taking it a step further, Mann compared Sidhu to an unwanted wedding gift, a suit that nobody wants to unpack and keeps getting passed on as a gift.

In response, Sidhu accused the CM of diverting attention and evading key issues concerning Punjab, stating that he had stooped to the lowest level with regard to his moral values.

Sidhu clarified that his father had only been married once at the age of 40 to his mother, who had been married twice before and already had two daughters from her first

marriage. Sidhu concluded his statement with the tweet, “IF YOU CANNOT RESPECT THE LIVING, LEARN TO RESPECT THE DEAD.”