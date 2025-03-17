Navi Mumbai International Airport to be inaugurated in June, says Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) site on Sunday and announced that the airport would be inaugurated in June 2025.

“Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India,” he tweeted on his X handle.

A team from NMIAL and the representatives from partner as well as stakeholder companies were present at the site for review besides Priti Adani, Jeet Adani as well as Diva Adani along with Adani Airport Holdings CEO Arun Bansal, NMIAL CEO BVJK Sharma.

It may be recalled that earlier, the airport was expected to be inaugurated during the second week of April, followed by the launch of domestic commercial operations in May.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) met airport officials to examine the aerodrome’s readiness after which a full day inspection of the NMIAL airport was conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and DGCA teams.

In December 2024, an IndiGo flight with no passengers onboard touched down at the NMIAL airport, making it the first commercial jet to land at the airport.

On October 11, 2024, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-295 multi-role tactical airlifter successfully touched down on its South runway in the presence of then Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NMIAL is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems. Terminal 1 is projected to handle up to 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The airport will ultimately have a capacity to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA), along with 800,000 tons of cargo in its initial phase.