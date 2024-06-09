Naveen Patnaik speaks with Naidu to congratulate him on poll success

Outgoing Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday spoke with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him for his huge success in the just concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Patnaik wished that Andhra Pradesh reach new heights of developments under Naidu’s leadership.

“Spoke with Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Ji (@ncbn) and congratulated him on his stupendous success in the just concluded elections. I have been associated with him for a very long time during my political journey. Wish #AndhraPradesh reach new heights of development under your leadership” Patnaik wrote on ‘X’.

Naidu’s TDP swept the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024, winning 135 of the 175 seats. His alliance partners – Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and the BJP – won 21 and eight seats, respectively.

The ruling YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy was reduced to just 11 seats.

The TDP also scored big in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 16 of the state’s 25 seats and emerged as the second biggest constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Naidu, along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JDU is seen as the potential “kingmaker” in the formation of the NDA government.