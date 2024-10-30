Naval Headquarters Honors Hindi Fortnight with Rajbhasha Awards

The Naval Headquarters held its Rajbhasha Prize Distribution Ceremony 2024 recently at the NCS Delhi auditorium, Chanakya Bagh.

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Controller of Personnel Services, presided as Chief Guest and presented awards to the winners. This ceremony was the grand finale of Hindi Fortnight, celebrated this year from September 18 to 30, with over 200 personnel from various directorates in attendance.

A highlight of the event was the participation of renowned poet Rear Admiral Khurram Shehzad Noor (Retd), who, as Guest of Honour, captivated the audience with his poetry. The prestigious Rajbhasha Rolling Trophies were awarded to the Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group), Directorate of Logistics Support, and Directorate of Aircraft Acquisition for their extensive use of Hindi throughout the year.

Advertisement

The Chief Guest also unveiled the annual in-house Hindi magazine, Varunabha. In his address, he praised the commitment of Naval Headquarters and the broader Navy in promoting Hindi as a communicative language, encouraging practical usage of Hindi for daily interactions.