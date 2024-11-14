Naval flight safety meet at INS Dega addresses emerging threats in aviation

The Flight Safety Seminar (FSS) and Annual Naval Flight Safety Meeting (NFSM) for 2024 were successfully concluded at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. Organized by Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, this year’s seminar was held under the theme “Emerging Threats and Challenges – Naval Air Operations and Compliance with Flight Safety,” focusing on the evolving landscape of Naval Aviation safety.

The event addressed key topics impacting contemporary naval operations, including advancements in counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) technologies and tactics. Additionally, critical discussions on cyber security risks affecting aviation operations and countermeasures for safeguarding aircraft systems highlighted the need for adaptive strategies in response to technological threats.

A dedicated session discussed managing emerging operational risks, emphasizing the importance of shared vigilance across India’s defence services to protect aerial assets. Attendees exchanged valuable insights on the need for proactive and evolving safety protocols to tackle the unique challenges facing Naval Aviation in the modern era.

Representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and defence organizations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were also present, showcasing a collaborative approach to enhancing flight safety standards across the armed forces.