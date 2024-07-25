Nationwide Mahila Congress movement from 29 July for implementation of women’s quota

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba on Thursday announced a nationwide movement from 29 July to raise the issues concerning women and seek early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Lamba said, “Indian National Mahila Congress, which is a front organization of the Indian National Congress, is going to start a nationwide movement from Jantar Mantar in the national capital on 29th July (Monday). There will be three big and important demands of this entire movement from the Central government.”

She said the first demand is that under the political empowerment and participation of women, the Women’s Reservation Act has to be implemented immediately.

The Mahila Congress chief said in this, reservation and participation of the most backward class has to be ensured. Secondly, to provide relief to women affected due to rising inflation and unemployment.

Referring to Congress’ ‘Nari Nyaya’ mentioned in the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto under which it promised that a woman from every poor family will be given Rs one lakh annually or Rs 8,500 per month, Lamba said, “We demand that financial assistance of Rs 8,500 should be given directly into their bank accounts.”

She said the third demand is the right to social justice and security. “There is a continuous increase in crimes against women across the country and the fear of law among the criminals is waning. The latest example of this is the incident of two women being buried alive by bullies in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, which has put the country to shame. There is a case of gang rape and murder of a 30-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai and case of rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Thane district of Maharashtra,” Lamba added.

The Mahila Congress president said, “This movement will continue from the national capital to every state capital, every big city, and district until the demands of half the population are met and they are given their rights and security.