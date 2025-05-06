Nationwide civil defence mock drill underway after 54 years; UP gears up with full preparations

After a gap of 54 years, the country will conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday to prepare for the possibility of war with Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Preparations for the mock drill have also begun in Uttar Pradesh, following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A total of 19 districts in the state have been identified for participation in this nationwide exercise.

On Monday, the Civil Defence Department formulated an action plan in coordination with police officials and conducted practice sessions for the mock drill.

The last such nationwide drill was conducted during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

On Tuesday, a preliminary mock drill was held at the Lucknow police lines. Policemen and civilians practiced various emergency response protocols to deal with potential attacks and chaotic situations.

The drill included steps to ensure public safety and emergency medical responses. Participants practiced lying flat on the ground upon hearing the siren and covering their ears with their hands. Training was also provided on how to transport injured civilians to hospitals.

During the mock drill scheduled for tomorrow across the entire state, people will be made aware of how to protect themselves during airstrikes and similar emergencies. A blackout will be enforced using public address systems, and hospitals will remain on high alert.

Confirming the directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Director General of Civil Defence, Abhay Kumar Prasad, stated that all necessary preparations are being made in the identified districts.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed on Tuesday that the Government of India has instructed a civil defence mock drill on May 7. In UP, 19 districts have been categorized for the drill: one in Category A, two in Category C, and the rest in Category B.

“In view of the sensitivity of the situation, the government has instructed that the drill be conducted in all districts with the involvement of civil administration, police, fire services, and disaster response forces, so we can respond effectively in case of an emergency,” said the DGP.

Chief Warden Officer of Civil Defence (Lucknow), Amarnath Mishra, has directed 1,500 Civil Defence volunteers to remain on active duty, coordinated by 18 division heads. He stated that an air raid warning siren would be used to alert the public.

“People will be informed about how to protect themselves in the event of an attack. Measures for enforcing a blackout will be explained, and evacuation plans will also be practiced,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has urged youth and students to actively participate in the nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill being held tomorrow.

ABVP emphasized that national security is not solely the responsibility of the armed forces but a collective duty of every citizen, especially the youth. They stated that schools, colleges, and universities should become centers of awareness, vigilance, and preparedness.

ABVP has appealed to students, youth, and educational institutions across the country to take part in the drill, approach the training with seriousness, and contribute to building a vigilant, disciplined, and secure Bharat.