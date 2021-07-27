The Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will be launching a 24/7 helpline number for women affected by violence on Tuesday, 27th July 2021.

The aim of the helpline is to provide round the clock emergency and non-emergency complaints and counselling services to women affected by violence by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services and providing information about women related government programmes across the country through a single uniform number.

The Helpline is in line with several initiatives taken up by the Ministry of WCD and the National Commission for Women giving utmost priority to women’s safety.

The new helpline aims to facilitate an integrated range of services for women affected with violence under one roof such as help from police, psycho-social counselling and access to One-Stop Centres among other services. The helpline will be functional round-the-clock to facilitate help on issues related to violence against women.

The helpline will function with a team of trained experts. Any girl or woman aged 18 years and above can seek help by calling on this Helpline which will be operated from the premises of the National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

NCW under its statutory mandate has been looking into complaints under various categories of violence/deprivation of women rights from across the country.

These complaints are received in writing or online through its website www.ncw.nic.in

The Commission processes complaints to facilitate in providing adequate and expeditious relief to women ensuring suitable redressal of grievances.

In order to strengthen and expand the complaint platform, the Commission took the initiative to start this Digital Helpline. This helpline service has been developed in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.