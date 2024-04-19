Nation’s transformation has become a matter of curiosity and wonder for the world: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that changes happening in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are remarkable and unprecedented.

This transformation has become a subject of curiosity and wonder for the world, he added.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Gajraula city of the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “During the partition of the country in 1947, Pakistan had more territory but less population, while now it has a population of around 23 to 24 crore, yet many people there struggle to get food. Meanwhile, under the leadership of PM Modi, 80 crore people of India have been receiving free ration for the past 4 years.”

He further said that this reflected the picture of a changing and new India. ”Now, to move forward as a developed India, a self-reliant India, and a global leader, it is important to participate in the festival of democracy, ensuring that the Modi government is entrusted with the leadership of the country for the third time,” he said.

CM Adityanath was seeking votes in favour of Lok Sabha candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

The Chief Minister emphasised that PM Modi, as the architect of the new India, was continuously making efforts to fulfill the concept of developed and self-reliant India. ”The result of this is that today, everyone is enjoying a more secure environment in the country. Not only this, the respect and pride of 140 crore countrymen in the world has increased,” he pointed out.

He said that PM Modi has not only strengthened the country but also established it as the world’s largest economy. Moreover, the development of the country’s infrastructure and welfare schemes for the poor were exemplary.

“All this has been made possible through the use of democratic values of accountability to the people. Therefore, once again, it is necessary to provide the country with a strong and stable government through your vote. Only the Modi government can do all this. The echo of the ‘Modi government’ is being heard all around the country. Now is the time to make it a reality,” the CM added.