Nations pays homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack on its 3rd anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on this day in 2019.

“I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country,” Modi said.

To avenge the Pulwama attack, India conducted an aerial strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on 26 February, 2019. This was the second major cross-LoC response from India in the aftermath of a major terror attack in less than three years and brought the two countries to the brink of a full-fledged war.

Chief of the Army Staff, Gen M M Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army paid homage to the brave CRPF jawans.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to say that the nation would never forget the martyrdom of the CPF jawans in the Pulwama incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the CRPF jawans, saying their martyrdom inspires the country to uproot tersorism.

“Humble tributes to the brave martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families. We are firmly resolved to eliminate menace of terrorism,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the nation would never forget the supreme sacrifice made by the CRPF jawans.