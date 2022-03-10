National Youth Parliament Festival on 10-11 March

Lok Sabha Secretariat will co-host two-day finals of the National Youth Parliament Festival 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Central Hall of Parliament on 10-11 March.

The inaugural session of the festival will be held at 10:30 am in the Central Hall of Parliament on 10 March, a Lok Sabha Secretariat note here stated.

Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla will distribute awards and certificates to national winners at 10:30 am in the Central Hall of Parliament House on 11th March.