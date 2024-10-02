National workshop on sustainable oil palm cultivation concludes in Assam, charts path for future growth

A two-day National Level Review and Workshop on Sustainable Oil Palm Cultivation, organized by the Assam Agriculture department in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), Government of India, concluded here today. It brought together a wide range of stakeholders including government officials, private sector leaders, farmers, and international experts, aiming to share global best practices and advance sustainable oil palm cultivation in India.

Ahead of the main workshop, farmers and industry representatives participated in an interactive session to address challenges and share insights on best practices in the oil palm sector. This dialogue was followed by a comprehensive review of the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), assessing both physical and financial progress across states, with the goal of identifying obstacles and shaping future strategies for better implementation.

During the conference, state Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, highlighted the strategic importance of sustainable oil palm cultivation for the region’s economic future. He assured farmers of the government’s continued support, positioning Assam as a leader in India’s sustainable oil palm sector, particularly in the Northeast.

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of DA&FW, stressed the critical role of oil palm cultivation in helping India achieve self-reliance in edible oil production. He urged stakeholders to work towards increasing the domestic production of palm oil from the current 2% to 20% over the next 5-6 years to enhance food security.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (Oilseeds) at DA&FW, addressed the implementation challenges of NMEO-OP, emphasizing the need for close collaboration between states, farmers, and industry. Smt. Aruna Rajoria, Agriculture Production Commissioner of Assam, welcomed the delegates and reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices in oil palm cultivation, with a particular focus on the Northeast.

Economic implications of oil palm cultivation were a key topic, with Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Vijay Paul Sharma, discussing the role of technology and sustainability in boosting profitability. Former DA&FW Secretary Shri Sanjay Agrawal led discussions on overcoming policy and operational hurdles, calling for stronger coordination across all sectors to scale up production.

The workshop featured cutting-edge technological advancements, including Shell Gene technology, aimed at improving sapling quality and oil yields. The discussions also tackled health and nutritional misconceptions surrounding palm oil, while promoting its benefits.

International experts from the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) provided global perspectives on sustainability and climate resilience, sharing strategies to help India avoid environmental pitfalls encountered in other regions. Industry representatives from leading companies like Godrej Agrovet Ltd, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, and AAK shared their experiences in the oil palm value chain, emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships in scaling up sustainable cultivation.

It concluded with a forward-looking discussion on the future of oil palm cultivation in India, particularly in the Northeast. Key takeaways included the potential for downstream industries and enhanced public-private collaboration to drive domestic production. The event underscored the importance of balancing growth with environmental responsibility, laying a strong foundation for sustainable oil palm development in India.