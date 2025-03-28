National Consultation on adolescent nutrition bats for urgent action

A national consultation on adolescent nutrition was held at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday to address the growing prevalence of overweight and obesity among Indian adolescents.

The ‘Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) consortium’, led by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and UNICEF-India, along with other national and international partners, organized the event in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

In his address, NITI Aayog Member VK Paul described the rising burden of overweight and obesity among adolescents as an emerging crisis. He warned that if left unaddressed, it could have long-term consequences on public health and economic productivity.

“The ‘Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) consortium’ is playing a crucial role in generating evidence and advocating for robust policies to create healthier food environments,” he said.

ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl emphasized that investing in adolescent nutrition is not just a health priority but a national imperative.

“By fostering healthier food environments and implementing evidence-based policies—such as reasonable restrictions on food advertising and marketing to children, potential taxation on foods high in fats, sugars, or salt, and promoting nutrition literacy—we can secure the well-being of future generations,” he stated.

ICMR-NIN Director Bharati Kulkarni highlighted the importance of both scientific research and strong advocacy in shaping effective nutrition policies.

“The LFOF consortium’s work provides valuable insights that can help in our efforts to promote skill-based nutrition literacy, enabling adolescents to make informed and healthy food choices,” said Kulkarni.

The event also featured a panel discussion on strategies to enhance multi-sectoral collaboration for fostering healthier food environments.

Experts deliberated on regulatory measures, adolescent-led advocacy, and fiscal policies—such as taxation on unhealthy foods—to combat the rising obesity epidemic.