National athlete abducted, assaulted in Sivasagar, 2 held

In a tragic turn of events, a teenage national-level athlete was allegedly abducted and allegedly raped in Sivasagar’s Dimou area on Friday, November 22.

As per initial reports, the victim was forcibly taken from Shikaribheti by two brothers, identified as Sunil and Bhaiti, in a Tata AC vehicle. She was then transported to a house located roughly 3 kilometers away, where the assault reportedly took place amidst loud DJ music playing inside the premises.

A formal complaint has been registered at Dimou Police Station, and the victim is currently undergoing treatment at Sivasagar Civil Hospital. Police investigations are underway, with further details awaited in this deeply disturbing case.

Advertisement