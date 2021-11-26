The nation today paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on the 13th anniversary of the carnage that was masterminded and executed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, shaking the conscience of the entire global community.

”Today 26/11 is such a painful day for us when the nation’s enemies entered our country and executed the terror incident in Mumbai,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks a “cowardly” act while paying tribute to those who had lost their lives.

“Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salute the courage of all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists in the cowardly attacks. The whole nation will be proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice,” Shah said in a tweet.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal paid tribute to jawans, policemen and citizens who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“I humbly pay homage to all the jawans, policemen and citizens who laid down their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks to protest the country. Considering the nation as paramount, this country will always be indebted to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in this attack,” he said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the country would “never forget” the 26/11 attack in which 166 innocent people lost their lives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered all those who lost their lives in the attacks. “On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost. My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during the 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery and sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”Salute to the heroes of 26/11 MumbaiTerrorAttack. Jai Hind!”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Heartfelt tributes to the courageous martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. We mourn with families who lost their dear ones. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave police and security forces who fearlessly fought against the terrorists to save the countrymen.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I pay homage to the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attack and served the nation. This country will always be indebted to its brave martyrs.”

It was on 26 November 2008 when ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the metropolis.