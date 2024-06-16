Natesan lambasts LDF, UDF for their alleged minority appeasement policies

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan has said the gains made by the BJP in Thrissur, Alappuzha and other constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections are the response of the people to the minority appeasement policies of CPI-M–led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

In an article written in ‘Yoganadaham’, the mouthpiece of SNDP Yogam, Vellapally Natesan said the Muslim appeasement followed by both the LDF and the UDF facilitated BJP candidate Suresh Gopi’s maiden win in the Lok Sabha election from Thrissur.

He said the Christians who were demoralised by appeasement politics found a saviour in the BJP and they voted in large numbers to the saffron party to punish the CPI-M and the Congress.

Vellapally said out of the nine persons nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, five are from the Muslim community and two are from the Christian community. CPI-M and CPI have given away their seats to Muslim community members, he said.

“In the Lok Sabha election also such discrimination was evident. The political parties offered seats to Muslims in Malappuram and Christians in Kottayam, saying that these communities are in majority in these constituencies. However, both the LDF and the UDF fielded Christian and Muslim community members in constituencies where Hindus are in the majority,” he said.

“The LDF, which fielded KJ Shine in Ernakulam, V Wasif in Malappuram and Thomas Chazhikadan in Kottayam, becomes secular only when it names AM Arif as its candidate in Hindu-majority Alappuzha,” Vellappally said.

Vellappally said that he was facing stiff opposition for saying the truth and was ready to be a martyr for that.

The CPI-M and the CPI sacrificed the confidence of backward communities, which supported the LDF from the beginning to appease minorities, he said.

He said that the minority communities have gained an upper hand in Kerala economically and socially over the past half a century, while the backward classes, SCs, and STs are marginalised to colonies and dependent on employment guarantee schemes.

An economic survey should be needed to identify the economic imbalances between different communities of the state, said Vellapally.