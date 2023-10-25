Narrow escape for ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat after car collides with divider

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat narrowly escaped after his car collided with a divider. Fortunately, Rawat said he didn’t suffer any injuries and felt only mild tremors after the collision. The incident took place late on Tuesday night while traveling from Haldwani to Udham Singh Nagar’s Kashipur.

Soon, after the accident, the former Uttarakhand chief minister was taken to a hospital for the check up where doctors told him all is fine and discharged him soon after.

In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rawat said he only felt mild tremors after the collision and there is nothing to worry about.

“While coming from Haldwani to Kashipur, my car collided with a divider at Bazpur and I felt some mild tremors, so I got it checked in the hospital and the doctors said everything was fine and discharged me. Some friends have posted about the incident on social media which may raise concerns among few. There is nothing be worried about. I am absolutely fine and so are my colleagues,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

हल्द्वानी से काशीपुर को आते वक्त बाजपुर में मेरी गाड़ी थोड़ा सा डिवाइडर से टकरा गई तो थोड़े हल्के-फुल्के झटके लगे हैं, तो उसके लिए हॉस्पिटल में चेकअप करवाया और डॉक्टर्स ने सब ठीक बताया है और डिस्चार्ज कर दिया है।

— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) October 25, 2023

According to media reports, the accident took place at 12:15 am and Rawat sustained “serious injuries” while his driver and personal gunner narrowly escaped. He was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain in the chest. The Congress leader, however, cleared the air and said that there is nothing to worry about.

Harish Rawat, a five-time member of the Parliament, served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. Rawat was the Union Minister of Water Resources in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2014.