With Modi 2.0 as many as 43 ministers have taken oath in a major cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle drive on Wednesday evening after several Union ministers including Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank resigned and a number of new entrants met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for different key portfolios including railways, Law, health, Information and Technology have gone to new ministers and junior ministers who got a promotion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot today.

Here is the list:

1. Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

5. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

7. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

8. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development

9. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

10. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

11. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines

12. Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium

Enterprises

13. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways;

and Minister of AYUSH

14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16. Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

17. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

18. Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

19. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

20. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries

21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

22. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice

23. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

24. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

25. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

26. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Heavy Industries

28. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and

Dairying

29. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

30. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of

the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of

Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer

Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of

Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6. General (Retd.) V. K.Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road

Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil

Aviation

7. Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural

Development

11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

12. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

13. Pankaj Chaowdhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

14. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce

and Industry

15. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

16. Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

17. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

18. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro,

Small and Medium Enterprises

19. Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles;

and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

20. V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External

Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

21. Meenakashi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

22. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce

and Industry

23. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal

Affairs

24. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum

and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour

and Employment

25. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture

and Farmers Welfare

26. Annpurna Devi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27. A. Narayanaswamy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

28. Kaushal Kishore: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing

and Urban Affairs

29. Ajay Bhatt: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;

and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30. B. L. Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

31. Ajay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

32. Devusinh Chauhan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

33. Bhagwanth Khuba: Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

34. Kapil Moreshwar Patil: Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati

Raj

35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External

Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and

Family Welfare

40. Bishweswar Tudu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal

Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41. Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways

42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women

and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43. John Barla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority

Affairs

44. Dr. L. Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries,

Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of

Information and Broadcasting

45. Nisith Pramanik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home

Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport.