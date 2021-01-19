AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dubbed Narendra Modi as the “weakest Indian Prime Minister” after reports of China building village in Arunachal Pradesh emerged along with satellite pictures. The Hyderabad MP took a dig at Prime Minister wondering if it was a special housing scheme for the Chinese premier. Owaisi has been very vocal on the Chinese aggression and what he deemed to be a weak response from India.

Today, he took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express his dissatisfaction over the situation at the border. “China is building villages on our land. Is this a special Awas Yojana for Xi Jinping Prime Minister of India?” he wrote.

And then he went on to declare: “Mr Modi is the weakest Indian PM, no other PM has remained silent while China takes over Indian territory on multiple fronts, including Naku La (Sikkim), Ladakh & Arunachal. He castigated the Prime Minister for his refusal “to tell Indians status of our land in Chinese control. Made no demands on China to return our land. Made no military effort to take back control from China. Made no efforts to avenge the deaths of our brave soldier killed by China.”