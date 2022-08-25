Narcotic smuggling bid foiled by BSF troops in Jammu

Alert BSF troops foiled a major smuggling bid in the Samba area of Jammu division in the early hours on Thursday when they shot at a Pakistani intruder. Later, eight packets of narcotics (Heroin) were recovered from the line of actual control (LAC).

Noticing a suspicious movement of a person near IB from the Pakistani side carrying a bag, the BSF troops fired and injured him. On a search of the area, the narcotics, which could be heroin, were recovered near the international border.

Later, the injured smuggler managed to crawl back to the Pakistan side. Blood stains of the injured smuggler are found.