Named JD (U) working president, Sanjay Jha raises demand for Spl status for Bihar

The JD (U), a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre, appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha its working president on Saturday while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to be the party’s chief.

The decision was taken at a meeting of JD (U)’s National Executive here chaired by Nitish Kumar. During the meeting, the party vowed to continue its fight for special status and an economic package for Bihar.

The JD (U), after winning 12 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the recently concluded general elections, has become part of the NDA Government.

Expressing his gratitude to the party supremo for his elevation, Jha said, “Our leader and our party’s national president, CM Nitish Kumar, has given me a huge responsibility.”

On the NEET row, he said, “A strict law should be brought to ward off such a fiasco in the future. Action should be taken against those found guilty so that people’s confidence in the system could be restored.”

Speaking to the media after the party’s national executive meeting, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said, “He (CM Nitish Kumar) has announced in front of the national executive that he would always be part of the NDA. We will go to the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the Patna High Court verdict on the state government’s reservation policy. We will continue to fight for special status and an economic package.”

The Patna High Court struck down the laws passed by the Bihar Legislative Assembly providing 65 per cent reservation to the domiciles of Bihar belonging to Schedule Castes (SCs), Schedule Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in matters of public employment and admission to education institutions.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister and JD (U) leader Dr. Ashok Choudhary said, “Special status and special package for Bihar is our old demand and we still stand by it. Our Rajya Sabha MPs, Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha, along with members of the Lok Sabha, will soon meet the prime minister to put forth our point strongly.”

Prior to the meeting, JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the 2024 Lok Sabha election results have made it clear that the country’s politics would now revolve around Nitish Kumar.

KC Tyagi said Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA and hence the next elections would be fought under his leadership. “The 2025 elections will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Not only have the prime minister but both the state party presidents of the BJP and the leader of the House publicly announced it,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the JD (U) and the BJP would keep working together for good governance in Bihar. Modi conveyed the message after meeting with JD (U) MPs in Delhi on Thursday.

“Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption, and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance,” PM Modi said in a post on X and shared pictures from the meeting.