NALCO lays focuses on timely completion of strategic project expansions

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, has achieved a milestone in its performance for the financial year 2024–25, marking a new era of operational excellence and strategic growth.

This outstanding achievement underscores the company’s resilience, operational excellence, and unwavering focus on value creation.

Advertisement

According to the audited financial results declared yesterday, NALCO has achieved an all-time high financial milestone, setting a new benchmark by recording its highest-ever net profit of Rs. 5,325 crore, reflecting a robust year-on-year (YoY) increase of 158% percent. The Company also reported highest ever revenue from operations of Rs. 16,788 crore for FY 25.

Advertisement

Addressing the employees on this stupendous achievement, Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO, extended heartfelt congratulations and said that the record-breaking performance underscores the power of cohesive teamwork, prudent financial management, commitment, and alignment with NALCO’s strategic vision. This remarkable achievement is a moment of pride not only for NALCO but also for every employee, our valued stakeholders, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India and our home state Odisha.

Reaffirming NALCO’s strong commitment to long-term sustainable growth, Singh, stated that while this year’s exceptional performance was supported by favourable alumina and aluminium prices, the long-term success relies on agility, operational excellence, and consistent delivery of high performance. Giving thrust on expansion activities of NALCO, he outlined key strategic initiatives poised to drive NALCO’s next phase of growth, including the 5th Stream expansion of the Alumina Refinery, the operationalization of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, and the proposed expansion of the existing Smelter Plant and Captive Power Plant.

“These forward-looking projects will establish a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth, further strengthening NALCO’s leadership in the global aluminium sector,” he said.

The senior leadership, including Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production), Jagdish Arora, Director(P&T), Dr. Tapas Kumar Pattanayak, Director (HR) and Pranab Jyoti Nath, CVO, were also present on the occasion and acknowledged the efforts of NALCO collective and extended their heartfelt congratulations to NALCO team for maintaining a competitive edge in performance and productivity.