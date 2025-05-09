Nainital: Illegal construction notice served again to 72-yr-old accused in rape case involving 12-yr-old minor

The Nainital Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a notice to 72-year-old Mohammad Usman, accused of raping a minor girl, for allegedly constructing a house on government land.

On May 1, NMC’s similar notice to Usman, currently in jail, was quashed by the High Court on the ground that it did not follow the Supreme Court guideline.

The rape accused was served an illegal construction notice by the DLDA, along with 24 other residents of the Rukut compound in Nainital town, after the legality of these houses was verified.

Notices to these people say that houses were built on government and forest land without approved building maps from the requisite authority. However, unlike the corporation’s notice, the DLDA has given Usman and the others sufficient time to present their cases with all necessary documents before proceeding with the demolition of the houses.

DLDA Secretary Vijay Nath Shukla informed that a verification drive of nearly 40 houses was carried out at Rukut Compound on Thursday.

“Following this notices were served to Usman and 24 others for construction of illegal houses without approved maps, allegedly on encroached land. They have also been given time to present their side of the case. Usman and others will have to produce ownership papers of their properties and the building maps approved by DLDA. Appropriate legal action will be taken if they fail to present the documents and building map approvals,” said Shukla.

Usman, an influential PWD contractor in the town was arrested on April 30 after massive public protest and agitation that turned violent resulting in ransacking of several houses and shops by the mob. The incident came to light when the minor victim girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Mallital Police Station 18 days after the incident that took place on April 12.

The accused septuagenarian had lured the victim by offering ₹200 for household work at his residence. He then allegedly raped the 12-year-old rag picker inside his vehicle and left left in bad health. The girl was shocked and went into psychological trauma for some days before narrating to her mother all that she underwent.

It’s notable that the corporation had served notice to Usman on May 1 to demolish his house built without an approved map on alleged encroached government land. However, it was challenged by the rape accused in the high court. The court had pulled up the corporation and quashed the notice, stating it did not follow the mandatory 15-day time required.

The Rukut Compound area in Nainital has been witnessing massive illegal constructions in the last few years. This forced DLDA to conduct a survey and serve demolition notices to 58 building owners in the past as well.