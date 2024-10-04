Naidu welcomes probes, Jagan says SC reprimanded CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team comprising CBI, state police and representatives of FSSAI into the allegations of adulterated Tirupati laddu.

However, accusing him of damaging the sanctity of Tirupati and laddu prasadam YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the chief minister claiming that the top court reprimanded Naidu and even the Special Investigation Team formed by him was halted by the apex court.

Soon after, the Supreme Court delivered its directive, Naidu took to ‘X’ to welcome the probe. It was Naidu’s comment about the ghee used to make the laddu, saying it contained animal fat that had set off the row over adulterated laddu prasadam.

He was addressing a meeting of the NDA on completing 100 days in office. Today, Naidu welcomed the court’s direction adding that truth will triumph. “I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu. Satyamev Jayate” said Naidu.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a lengthy media conference and slammed the chief minister, accusing him of spreading lies. “It is evident from these comments and the judgement pronounced that the Supreme Court categorically reprimanded Chandrababu Naidu (and said) not to speak of such lies.”

He said the apex court has told Naidu not to bring Gods into politics. The former chief minister said that the court nullified the SIT formed by Naidu and formed another independent body with CBI at the helm. Reddy lashed out at Naidu saying he did not show any remorse. He alleged that the chief minister and TDP were still spreading propaganda like Goebbels claiming “TDP’s twitter handle twisted the fact (apex court’s observations) and said Supreme Court reprimanded Jagan, which is just the opposite.”

Other political parties also welcomed the independent probe into the laddu prasadam row. “We welcome the move of the Supreme Court. It is in fact, a good outcome that an independent investigation will be carried out,” said PCC chief YS Sharmila, adding that they were the first ones to demand a CBI inquiry in the laddu row.