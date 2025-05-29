Naidu vows to ‘Bury the Ghost’ of misrule, pledges transformation of Rayalaseema

Without directly naming his arch-rival YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that industrialists had abandoned the state as it was “haunted by a ghost.” Speaking from Kadapa—Reddy’s home turf—Naidu vowed to “bury that ghost forever.”

Addressing a public rally at Kadapa at the conclusion of the three-day-long Mahanadu, Naidu drew a sharp comparison between the former YSRCP regime and terrorists in Pahalgam, accusing the previous government of inflicting similar destruction by plundering the state’s natural resources under the guise of politics.

“The same level of destruction has been caused by economic terrorists within our own land. They looted our land, sand, and mines under the pretext of politics,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the exodus of industries during the YSRCP rule was due to this “ghost,” promising, “We will bury it permanently.”

Naidu asserted that the YSRCP had become a global example of how not to run a political party. “It has shown the world how rulers should not behave,” he remarked.

Highlighting his vision for Rayalaseema—a region long associated with the YSRCP’s political base—Naidu pledged a comprehensive transformation. “We will turn Rayalaseema into the true jewel of Andhra Pradesh. In the past, it was exploited for politics. Not anymore.”

He announced that the Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa would commence operations by June 12, and that a High Court bench would be established in Kurnool. He further promised that the drought-prone region would benefit from major irrigation projects and be developed into a horticultural hub.

Meanwhile, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh also took a swipe at Jagan Mohan Reddy, recalling the YSRCP’s 2019 slogan: “They challenged us with ‘Why not 175?’ Now, they don’t even have the numbers to claim Opposition status,” he quipped.