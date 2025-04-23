Naidu pays last respects to Pahalgam victim; Telangana tourists seek safe evacuation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday flew to Visakhapatnam to pay his last respects to the mortal remains of retired bank employee J Chandramouli, who was among the tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack yesterday.

Meanwhile, around 80 tourists from Telangana stranded in Srinagar urged the state government to arrange for their safe evacuation and bring them back to Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, spoke to the Jammu & Kashmir DGP and hotel owners to assure the stranded tourists about their safety.

Advertisement

The Union Minister called J&K DGP Nalini Prabhat, who assured him that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the tourists. Kumar also spoke to hotel owners in J&K and urged the tourists not to panic.

Although no tourist from Telangana was among those killed, an IB official posted in Hyderabad was shot dead by militants. A software employee, Madhusudan, hailing from Kavali in Nellore district, was also killed in the attack. He was based in Bengaluru.

While the Telangana BJP held a candle march in Hyderabad to protest against the killings, the Jana Sena Party announced a three-day mourning following the terror attack on tourists.

The BRS observed two minutes of silence in memory of those slain during party meetings, while MLC Kavitha also led a candle march. The YSR Congress held candle marches across Andhra Pradesh as well.