Naidu, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan call for Opposition unity in AP

In a key development in Andhra Pradesh TDP, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan together gave a call to all Opposition parties in the state, including the BJP, to unite and fight for democracy. However, on the issue of forming a poll alliance, Pawan Kalyan said this was not the time to talk about elections.

Naidu visited Pawan Kalyan at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada soon after the latter finished slamming chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders for abusing him. The former chief minister, who expressed solidarity with the Jana Sena leader, had earlier condemned the arrest of Pawan Kalyan’s supporters in Vizag and cancellation of his outreach programme.

On Monday, they discussed the restrictions imposed on Pawan Kalyan by the police on holding any kind of congregations in Vizag till 31 October. This led to the cancellation of his outreach programme of the Jana Vani. Moreover, the police arrested Jana Sena leaders after cars of YSRCP ministers were attacked by those who had gathered at Vizag Airport to welcome Pawan Kalyan.

However, the leaders denied any talk of alliances in Monday’s meeting. Instead they spoke on how cases were being filed against supporters of other parties and those raising their voice against the establishment. Other parties such as the Communists, the BJP and various organisations would be approached in this fight for democracy.

Addressing the media with the TDP, chief Pawan Kalyan said: “There is still a lot of time before elections, there is no need to take a decision on it.”

In 2014, the TDP was in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena and struck gold. Although the Jana Sena had not contested the elections, Pawan Kalyan had campaigned to bring crowds to Naidu’s meetings. However, before the 2019 elections, the TDP left the NDA alliance and the Jana Sena contested on its own, winning one assembly seat. This time, although the TDP is willing, BJP leaders are not keen to ally with Naidu since they are unwilling to overlook the brush off given by him when he left the NDA.

Earlier, in a speech replete with cuss words, Pawan Kalyan took off his slipper from his foot and waved it and threatened to beat up YSRCP leaders if they continued to call him “package star”. Popularly known as “Power Star” of Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan was derogatorily referred to as “package star” insinuating that he receives payments from the BJP and the TDP to parrot their words. He also announced that his party will contest from two Parliamentary and 14 assembly constituencies in Telangana in the next elections.