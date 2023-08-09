Naidu demands CBI probe into the violence during his rally

Demanding a CBI probe into repeated attacks on him, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP cadres are trying to eliminate him at Angallu in the Annamaya district and lamented that instead of probing attack on him the Andhra Pradesh Police registered FIR against him for rioting and attempt to murder.

Naidu claimed that cases were being booked against the TDP cadres to intimidate them.

Speaking to the media at Vizianagaram, the former chief minister thanked the NSG commandos who provided him Z-plus security cover and said they had saved him from the barrage of stones pelted at him on 4 August while he was addressing a crowd at the Angallu village.

Advertisement

The commandos had opened foldable bullet proof black screens in front of the TDP chief to deflect the stones that were pelted at him from the crowds.

Accusing the police of being partisan, he said even when the YSRCP workers were pelting stones at him, the police watched silently.

Naidu even showed video clips of the incident of that day to prove his point. “The attack on me at Angulla was a planned one and there was a conspiracy,” Naidu alleged, adding, “There was an attempt to murder me and then you (police) file a case of attempted murder against me!”

“The government is trying to intimidate us by filing false cases against us. A CBI investigation must be ordered to find out the actual people behind so many attacks on me in the recent months,” said Naidu who blamed incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the violence.

He also suggested that the police were aware that trouble was brewing ahead of his visit but turned a blind eye. “How did the YSRCP mob and its mercenaries reach the venue,” he asked and alleged that the Chittoor SP was tainted and hence he is being intimidated by the ruling party to file cases against him.

The TDP said the incident took place on 4 August, why then was the case registered against Naidu on 8 August?

The party further said that the clash took place at 4 pm while Naidu reached after 5 pm. How could he provoke the crowd?