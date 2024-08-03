Naidu blames YSRCP for land disputes in every mandal across Andhra Pradesh

Blaming the previous YSRCP regime, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that there was at least one dispute over land in every mandal in the state.

Naidu’s statement came after he received representations from the people at the TDP central headquarters at Mangalagiri.

The Chief Minister spent almost three hours in interacting with people who approached him with their grievances.

Naidu said the government was receiving numerous revenue-related complaints, including cases of land grabbing by YSRCP leaders. He claimed that the misrule of the previous government had led to at least one land issue in every mandal. He alleged that a section of officials had misused their authority to alter land records, leading to disputes.

Moreover, the resurvey ordered by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had also created a lot of confusion on the ground.

Naidu warned that action would be taken against officials responsible for creating land disputes.

He also mentioned a fire at the Madanapalle sub-collector’s office, ruled as arson, where revenue records were burned.

Following this incident, three officials, including the revenue divisional officer, were suspended for committing irregularities after the special chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government.

Naidu assured that his administration would prioritise addressing revenue-related problems.

He promised to take corrective measures and clean up the revenue department within the next 100 days to eliminate irregularities and combat land grabbing.

A large number of the complaints received by the Chief Minister were also about false cases lodged against TDP supporters by the previous regime.

Villagers from two villages of Saravakota mandal in Srikakulam districts approached the Chief Minister with a complaint that around 47 acres of land were being occupied by YSRCP local leaders.

Another villager from Chitvelu mandal complained that a local YSRCP leader had filed false police cases against him since he was not willing to sell his land at the low price offered to him.

After coming back to power, the Chief Minister has been taking the initiative to resolve public grievances and promote interaction between the administration and the common public.

He said his government will establish a mechanism through which ministers and MLAs will collect representations from people of each district or constituency respectively so that people do not have to travel to Amaravati to seek assistance.