Naidu asks TDP MPs to get central funds for key state projects

Since his government is focussing on completing Amaravati Capital city and Polavaram dam in the next five years, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has asked his party MPs to focus on these two projects and ensure funds from the Centre for these two projects.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has asked his MPs to highlight the atrocities unleashed on party leaders and cadres in the upcoming Parliament session. The YSRCP has announced that it will hold a protest rally at New Delhi on 24 July. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to run away from the state Assembly, which will also be in session by organising dharna in New Delhi.

Ahead of the Parliament session, Naidu met the TDP MPs at his residence in Undavalli today. Naidu stressed on securing central funds for the two key projects in the state. With 16 MPs, the TDP is a key ally of the NDA and each of the MPs have been assigned a specific department to ensure they coordinate with the central government.

He wants the MPs to bring Union Ministers to the state and ensure the Central government provides funds to various schemes in the state. He also told them to take the ministers from the state government to meet the central ministers in Delhi.

The Chief Minister, who visited Delhi last week, wanted MPs to focus on Amaravati and Polavaram so that both key projects can be completed within the next five years. He also wanted the MPs to focus on the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act as well as on the revival of Vizag Steel Plant.

“We are going with a new way of coordinating between the central government and state government keeping the MPs as a bridge here. We understand the huge mandate given by the people of AP towards NDA… With the state reeling under financial crisis because of the leadership of erstwhile chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who has left the whole state bankrupt today and the debt situation is more than Rs10 lakh crores,” said Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a meeting with party MPs before the upcoming Parliament session. He instructed the 11 Rajya Sabha and 4 Lok Sabha MPs to raise the incidents of violence and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly the hacking of a party worker in Vinukonda.

He urged the MPs to demand a discussion on the issue and imposition of the President’s Rule in the state. He also said he has sought appointments with President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He wanted MPs to seek support from other parties on the issue.