Nagaland state lottery results for February 7, 2025: DEAR Meghna, Dasher, Seagull draws announced

The much-awaited results of Nagaland state lottery for February 7, 2025, have been revealed. The DEAR Meghna Morning 1 PM draw, DEAR Dasher Evening 6 PM draw, and DEAR Seagull Night 8 PM draw have all taken place as scheduled, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

In today’s draw, the grand first prize for each lottery is an impressive ₹1 crore, offering a life-changing sum to the lucky winner.

Advertisement

The results for each of the lotteries were declared at their respective times, and the winning ticket numbers are as follows:

Advertisement

First Prize (DEAR Meghna – 1 PM):

Draw No. 97

Ticket No. 59E 93934

Along with the first prize, the remaining prizes are spread across various categories, offering substantial rewards to a number of participants.

The prizes for second, third, and consolation categories were also announced, ensuring that many winners go home with a handsome payout.

The DEAR lottery is one of the most popular state lotteries in India, drawing attention for its transparency and large rewards.

With a variety of lottery categories and prize amounts, the draw continues to capture the interest of thousands of people each week, making it a key event for those hoping for a chance at big winnings.

To stay updated on further draws throughout the day, including the DEAR Dasher (6 PM) and DEAR Seagull (8 PM), be sure to check back for live updates and additional prize details.

As always, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to be a vital source of entertainment and financial opportunity for many even on February 7, 2025.