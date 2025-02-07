Kerala Lottery Result February 7, 2025: NIRMAL NR 418 ₹70 lakh winner announced!

The Kerala State Lottery Nirmal NR418 results for today, February 7, 2025, have been officially declared. As part of the ongoing lottery draw system conducted by the Kerala government, the results are announced daily between 3 PM and 4 PM. Here’s a look at the winners for today’s draw.

The first prize of Kerala Lottery went to ticket number NH402137 from Kottayam on February 7, 2025. The winning agent for this ticket was Prasanth (Agency No. K6813). This lucky winner takes home a life-changing sum of ₹70 lakhs.

The second prize went to NK642230 from Palakkad, with the agent being Priya (Agency No. P6350).

Both prize winners came out in the Nirmal NR418 lucky draw, which takes place weekly, offering substantial rewards to those who take part.

This lottery draw, like others, took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Department, under the Kerala government, organizes these draws and provides daily live updates, making it easy for participants to check results.

For those interested in staying updated on future lottery results, www.govdotin (dot) com/keralalottery serves as a trusted platform. There people can not only check the latest results but also learn more about availing government services.

An app called Kerala Lottery Results is also available on the Play Store for easy access to the results on the go.

The Nirmal NR-418 lottery involves a weekly draw with a total of 108 lakh tickets available for purchase. And, the series may change each week. The ticket prices are subject to variation, providing a flexible entry for people across Kerala.

Be sure to check the live updates. And, see if you could be the next lucky winner in this exciting state-run initiative!