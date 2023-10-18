Nagaland: Congress names Wanglem Konyak as its candidate for 43 Tapi by-polls

The Congress has declared Wanglem Konyak as the candidate for the 43 Tapi by-polls, scheduled to be held on November 7.

Konyak recently joined the Congress party.

He contested as a Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate in the 2023 State Assembly polls but lost to Late Noke Wangnao by a margin of 82 votes. Wangnao was the then-advisor for Social Welfare to the Government of Nagaland.

The 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency fell vacant with the demise of Noke Wangnao on August 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 43 Tapi by-polls will witness a clash between the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Congress.

“I will be contesting as a Congress candidate from the 43 Tapi by-polls. I am well prepared for the by-polls as I have worked on the grassroots level. I have full confidence in my people”, Konyak said while speaking to ANI.

On being asked about why he quit the NPF, he said, “I joined the Congress party as only it can bring the change that people want”.

Speaking on the clash between the NDPP and the Congress in the by-polls, he added, “It is not about ruling or the opposition party. Rather, it revolves around the aspirations of the common people. They want me to get elected”.

The ticket distribution is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.