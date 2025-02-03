Naga ascetics, foreigners turn out at Triveni Sangam for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday, millions thronged the Triveni Sangam for the third Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh, chanting ‘Har Har Gange’, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in a vibrant spiritual spectacle.

A massive influx of devotees descended at Triveni Sangam for the sacred Amrit Snan. Devotees started arriving at the banks of the Sangam late at night, driven by their deep faith and spiritual aspirations.

Advertisement

An impenetrable security setup was implemented to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Senior officials, including the DIG and SSP, personally monitored the arrangements on the ground, ensuring seamless crowd management and a peaceful spiritual experience.

Advertisement

Along with millions of devotees, sadhus, sants, Mahamandaleshwars, and pilgrims from across India and abroad took a sacred dip in the holy Sangam. Comprehensive arrangements were made for a seamless and divine Amrit Snan experience at Mahakumbh.

The Naga Sadhus became the centre of attraction during the last Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, captivating thousands of devotees with their remarkable display of discipline, traditional rituals, and martial arts. Their unique presence on the banks of Triveni, combined with their ancient traditions, left spectators in awe.

Leading most of the Akharas during the sacred bathing ritual, these ascetics showcased their extraordinary weapon-handling skills, wielding spears, swords, and tridents with precision. The rhythmic beats of the ‘damru’ (small two-headed drum) and the display of traditional combat techniques added to the grandeur of the event.

The Shobha Yatra of the Akharas, organised for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, was a spectacular sight. Some Naga Sadhus were seen riding majestic horses, while others walked barefoot, dressed in their distinct attire and adorned with sacred ornaments.

Their matted hair decorated with flowers, garlands draped around their necks, and tridents held high added to the sanctity of Mahakumbh. Despite their fierce and independent nature, these ascetics followed the orders of their Akhara leaders with discipline.

The beats of drums, combined with their energy and devotion, made the occasion even more special. Their performances, filled with enthusiasm, sent a powerful message — Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a grand celebration of the unity between man and nature.

During the Shobha Yatra, not only the media but also thousands of devotees captured the mesmerizing visuals of the Naga Sadhus on their mobile phones. The Sadhus, too, enthusiastically responded, inviting devotees to witness their traditions up close. Some even sported black sunglasses, adding an element of surprise to their already captivating presence.

Besides, their lively dance performances to the rhythmic beats of drums showcased their unwavering devotion which filled the atmosphere with excitement. The overwhelming energy of the Naga Sadhus resonated with the spectators, leaving them spellbound.

Even during the sacred bath at Triveni Sangam, Naga Sadhus maintained their unique style. With great enthusiasm, they splashed water, laughed, and playfully interacted among themselves while immersing in the holy confluence. Their joyful participation in the bathing ritual further elevated the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh.

Along with the male Naga Sadhus, a significant number of female Naga Sanyasis were also present. Like their male counterparts, they remain deeply engaged in penance and yoga. The primary distinction is in their attire—they wear saffron, unstitched garments. Notably, to become a Naga Sanyasi, women must renounce their families and perform Pind Daan not only for their ancestors but also for themselves.

This marks their complete detachment from worldly ties. Once initiated, their sole purpose is to uphold and protect Sanatan Dharma. At this Mahakumbh, there is a great curiosity among devotees to learn more about them.

Through their presence, discipline, and extraordinary performances, the Naga Sadhus sent a profound message—Mahakumbh is not merely a religious ritual but a sacred confluence of spirituality, tradition, and nature.

Their awe-inspiring traditions, filled with devotion and enthusiasm, left an indelible mark on Mahakumbh 2025, ensuring that this event will be remembered for years to come.

Strict security measures were in place, ensuring that the massive influx of pilgrims faced no inconvenience. The smooth flow of traffic allowed devotees to move freely, and after their ‘snan’, many were seen engaging in acts of charity and religious offerings.

The digital aspect of Maha Kumbh also drew immense enthusiasm, with devotees eager to capture and preserve this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The sight of saints, adorned with garlands, being welcomed with showers of flowers at the banks of the Sangam added to the grandeur. The entire Maha Kumbh resonated with devotion and festivity, making the Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami a truly spectacular event.