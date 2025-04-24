Nadda urges states/UTs to be proactive for elimination of Measles-Rubella

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday urged states and Union territories to be attentive, alert, and proactive, and work with an “act now” policy for elimination of Measles-Rubella.

He made the request after he virtually launched the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination campaign 2025-26, on the first day of the World Immunization Week (24-30 April), marking a significant step towards India’s goal of eliminating Measles and Rubella by 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Today is momentous occasion as the launch of Measles-Rubella elimination campaign 2025-26 marks an opportunity to achieve 100 per cent immunization coverage to provide high quality lifestyle to children by administering them with the two doses of Measles and Rubella vaccine.”

Noting that this disease is of a highly contagious nature that hampers not only children’s life but also causes misery to their parents, Nadda underlined the importance of ensuring that not even a single child is left behind.

He highlighted the need for keeping the IDSP activated and strengthening surveillance.

“We have to target the elimination of Measles-Rubella in the same way as Polio and Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus elimination was achieved,” the Minister said.

He also congratulated the Ministry for getting recognition with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award by the Measles and Rubella Partnership in 2024.

The Minister pointed out that 332 districts in the country have reported zero measles cases and 487 districts have reported zero rubella cases during January- March 2025, which underscores the progress achieved in the goal of M-R elimination.”

Nadda also urged the State Ministers and Chief Medical Officers to hold public and press meetings where people at large can be informed about the vaccination drive through active Jan Bhagidari. He also called upon states for an inclusive participation of all MLAs, MPs, local and Panchayat heads to spread awareness about the vaccination against Measles and Rubella.

He also urged the frontline workers to reach out to remote and hard to reach areas, slums, migratory population, areas with frequent outbreaks.

Measles and Rubella are highly infectious viral diseases that can lead to serious illnesses, lifelong complications, and even death. Due to their high infection rate, India has set a goal to eliminate these diseases by 2026.