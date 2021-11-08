Nadda slams Mamata govt over its ‘party-based vaccination’ policy as BJP announces organisation expansion programme

The BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal for its alleged discrimination in denying vaccination to the party workers in the state.

Addressing the party’s national executive in the hybrid format, a combination of virtual digital and physical interaction, at the national capital’s NDMC convention centre, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda alleged that about 53 BJP had been killed in the post poll violence in West Bengal.

Nadda alleged that about one lakh BJP workers currently taking shelter at shelter homes in the state and other party workers had been the victims of the state government’s ‘party based vaccination’ policy. “This is the height of inhumanity,” the BJP president asserted.

The BJP national president, however, waxed eloquent about the gains made by the party in the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. He said the party was standing like a rock by the people of the state. Referring to Union Minister Amit Shah’s political game plan, Nadda said that he would express his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for ensuring the party’s ‘rapid growth’ in the state.

Speaking to media Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later quoting Nadda said that the BJP national president told the national executive that before 2021 in the 2016 state election the increase in vote percent in the state was minimal at about 4 percent. He said after the 2021, the BJP’s vote percentage stood at 38 per cent with 18 Lok Sabha MPs and 77 MLAs.

Nadda said the BJP had been blessed by the people of West Bengal. He said future research in the vote trend would reveal that this increase in vote percentage for the BJP in a population of 9-10 crore in a particular region was an indicator of ‘rapid growth not being seen very often,’ Pradhan said quoting the BJP president.

Pradhan said according to Nadda the vote gain percentage clearly showed that the people of West Bengal had reposed their faith in the BJP. Whenever the next assembly elections were held the BJP would continue its battle for the restoration of democratic principles and the central leadership would stand by the party’s state unit in giving a befitting reply to the Trinamul Congress led government in the state, Pradhan further said quoting Nadda.

Top leadership of BJP national executive at its convention at the NDMC convention center here on Sunday admitted to ‘some challenges’ for the party while exhorting the party leaders and workers to gear up to spearhead an expansion plan to reach out to the people beyond the ambit of booths to the ‘page level’.

Union Minister and BJP poll in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan who briefly came out of the national executive meeting to address the media said that ‘there had still been some challenges for the party’ to overcome.

The party after analyzing the future plan of action had identified Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as some of the states where the party needed to focus more on. Pradhan said in Telangana the atmosphere apparently was changing in favour of the BJP. He said the ruling TRS had been defeated in the two by-poll seats. He said the BJP’s victory margin in Huzurabad was a pointer to that fact.

In Andhra Pradesh and Odisha the BJP plans to gain power by working towards increasing its organizational strength. In Kerala the party had to contend with the politics of appeasement by its rival parties the BJP executive felt, said Pradhan.

The national executive further maintained that many of the targets set by Amit Shah in 2014 had been met by the party such as gaining power in the North East. The party had since gained power in Assam and Tripura, where the Left had been in power.

Nadda set the target of reaching out to 10 Lakh 10 thousand polling stations in the country to the smaller unit –page level- booth committees. He cited the Gujarat experiment in this regard to take the plan to the other states. The party plans to complete the appointment process for page level ‘Pramukh’ by 6 April 2022, Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Besides, the BJP executive has also decided to leverage on the Prime Minister’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast to the nation. Nadda said the Maan Ki Baat had become a ‘Jan Andolan’. The BJP plans to give the PM Modi’s programme an ‘institutionalise structure’ to ensure it is heard by the people at the booth level. The entire process is slated to be completed by May 2022, Pradhan said.