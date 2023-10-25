Nadda should help Himachal in getting 12 pc royalty in BBMB projects: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, to support the state in getting 12 per cent royalty in BBMB power projects.

He said that the state government has taken the initiative to restore the rights of Himachal and that the state government was making serious efforts to solve the problems of the Bhakra Dam displaced people as well, he added.

The Chief Minister said this on the occasion of the distribution of compensation of Rs 8.97 crore to 1162 families affected by the disaster caused by recent heavy rains and landslides in Bilaspur district under the ‘Punrvaas’ Scheme.

He provided Rs 3 lakh each as the first installment to 94 affected families whose houses were completely damaged during the disaster in the district Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister gave Rs 3.93 crore to 404 families under the Bilaspur Sadar development block, Rs 4.55 crore to 532 disaster-affected families under Ghumarwin, Rs 1.21 crore to 198 affected families under Jhanduta and Rs 19.10 lakh to 28 affected families under Swarghat development block.

“Distribution of relief funds has been started within three months of the disaster, which shows the commitment of the state government towards the welfare of the affected,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that during the discussions on the special relief package, he instructed the officials that it was the responsibility of the state government to rehabilitate all the 16 thousand families.

To achieve the same, the state government has brought a special package of Rs 4500 crore, under which the compensation given in case of complete damage to the house has been increased from rupees one lakh 30 thousand to Rs 7 lakh.

Along with this, electricity and water connections were being provided free of cost and cement for construction of houses would be made available at the rate of Rs 280 per bag, he added.

The state government was mulling to provide free TD to the disaster-affected families, said Sukhu.

The state government was making all out efforts for the development of Bilaspur district, he said, adding that to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth here, efforts were being made to start activities related to water sports in Govind Sagar Lake.

He said that the foundation stone of the sewage scheme worth Rs 100 crore for Bilaspur will be laid soon.