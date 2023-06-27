Nadda says India’s growth rate better than that of USA

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda claimed on Tuesday that India has emerged as a world power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country has surpassed even the United States of America (USA) in terms of growth rate.

Nadda arrived at Bhopal on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit and addressed BJP workers. He also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the achievements under PM Modi’s leadership in the past 9 years.

“The vikas dar (growth rate) of US was 7.9 per cent while that of India was 8.10 per cent,” Nadda said.

He said according to reports from the United Nations and others, the poverty which was 22 per cent has dipped to 10 per cent in India under the leadership of Modi. The number of very poor people has come down to less than one per cent, he added.

“The Congress does not have much knowledge. Its leaders keep shouting inflation, inflation, inflation and inflation. They don’t know that the Morgan and Stanley report reveals that India was the strongest economy in the world,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief arrived a day before PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhopal on 27 June.

The PM is scheduled to flag off new Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal and also engage in a dialogue with party workers from 34 states at the Motilal Nehru police stadium.