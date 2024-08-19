Nadda inaugurates First Policy Makers’ Forum’

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda inaugurated the ‘First Policy Makers’ Forum’ here on Monday and said India has long been identified as the the pharmacy of the world.

To elevate India’s position in the global pharmaceutical sector, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of External Affairs, hosted an international delegation of policymakers and drug regulators from 15 countries. The forum featured the launch of innovative digital platforms for pharmacopoeia and drug safety monitoring.

Welcoming the delegates from drug regulatory authorities and the health ministries from Latin American, African, Southeast Asian, and Pacific regions participating in the program, the Minister said, “This forum will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on the safety, efficacy, and the quality of medical pharmaceutical products amongst the participating countries that will ensure that we uphold the highest standards for the benefit of the patients”.

He said, “India has long been identified as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. We are proud that our generic drugs help to treat diseases like malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis which are usually considered as the health problems of developing countries.”

Emphasizing India’s commitment towards eradication of these diseases, Nadda said “this contribution underscores India’s commitment to global health and its responsibility in bridging the healthcare gap in developing nations”.

He also highlighted that since administering drugs for HIV-AIDS is very costly and it became a burden for developing nations, the Indian manufacturers came forward and took the lead in providing effective and affordable drugs.

“India has always been the world leader in the production and supply of vaccines contributing to approximately 60 percent of the global supply of vaccines,” the Minister said.

He stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) procures 70 per cent of its vaccine demand from India.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to several countries across the world under the Vaccine Maitri Programme. This highlights India’s commitment to serving humanity without any discrimination”, the Minister said.

The Minister further said, “India has made remarkable progress in global health diplomacy and pharmaceutical leadership through various initiatives and international collaborations, embodying the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

Nadda said that “as India’s pharmaceuticals and the healthcare sector continue to grow, our focus remains on improving global health. India’s collaboration with various countries is a testament to its dedication to this goal.”

He further said “the discussions under the Policymakers’ Forum will pave the way for patient safety worldwide, successful implementation of shared goals and will strengthen our healthcare systems while building lasting relationships among our countries”.

Underscoring India’s commitment to expanding the global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), the forum witnessed participation from various countries including Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guyana, Jamaica, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Malawi, Mozambique, Nauru, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uganda and Zambia.

The forum aims to foster meaningful discussions on the recognition of the IP and the implementation of India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), popularly known as the Janaushadhi Scheme.