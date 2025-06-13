Nadda inaugurates first ‘Best Practices’ conclave at AIIMS-Nagpur

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday virtually inaugurated the first edition of the ‘Conclave on Best Practices’ at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two-day conclave aims to showcase exemplary practices adopted by various AIIMS institutions, with a focus on patient-centric care, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and academic excellence.

Advertisement

The event saw participation from 11 AIIMS institutions across the country, in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) division and the Ministry of Defence. Participating institutes included AIIMS Bhopal, Jammu, Bilaspur, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Deoghar, Patna, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, and Raipur.

Advertisement

During his address, Nadda highlighted the critical role of regional AIIMS in addressing disparities in healthcare access. He said, “Strategically located to address regional disparities, every AIIMS serves as a centre of healthcare innovation and learning, delivering equitable, affordable, and evidence-based healthcare services.”

Emphasising the importance of knowledge sharing, he said that best practices and innovations developed at individual AIIMS should be shared widely among all institutions to ensure broader adoption and benefit. He also commended AIIMS Nagpur for “taking the lead in organising the first conclave on best practices.”

Describing the event as a pioneering initiative, the minister noted that it seeks to consolidate the rich experiences of the newer AIIMS in three core domains: teaching-learning and research; hospital services; and governance and patient convenience.

He further praised AIIMS for adopting the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum, embracing digital learning tools, establishing state-of-the-art simulation laboratories, and implementing structured mentorship programs. According to him, these developments will help address the healthcare demands and challenges of the future.

Nadda also acknowledged the contributions of the newer AIIMS in advancing India’s scientific ecosystem through regionally relevant research, ethical clinical trials, and translational research