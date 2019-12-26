A closed-door meeting is underway in the BJP headquarters chaired by the party’s working president JP Nadda on Thursday.

The BJP is working on how to bring the people’s perception in favour of the controversial CAA, which had triggered nationwide protests after it was passed in both the Houses of Parliament.

As per the reports, the closed-door meeting is to finetune its stand on the CAA to make it convincing for the people. The participants in the meeting will reportedly be given responsibilities to take forward the party’s stand to the masses.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi had claimed that there is no talk of NRC. The matter again triggered a sense of fear among the citizens after the cabinet approved the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) which many claims to be the first step towards the implementation of NRC.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an interview with ANI made clarifications on how the NPR is different from NRC.

The closed-door meeting is also being attended by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Interestingly, the Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was in limelight after his sensational speech in the Parliament after the abrogation of Article 370, is also in the meeting.

It is to be noted that recently, the government had withdrawn 7000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir valley.