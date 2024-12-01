Nadda cautions youth against tattooing, flags HIV risks on World AIDS Day

Speaking at the national function on ‘World AIDS Day – 2024’ at the Devi Ahilya University auditorium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Nadda said people must take necessary precautions when getting tattooed.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday cautioned people, especially the youth, against getting tattooed, emphasising that tattoos are known to pose the danger of acquiring HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).

“We are getting information that people are acquiring HIV/AIDS after getting tattooed,” Nadda said. “I want to make people, particularly the youth, aware of this danger,” the health minister cautioned.

Currently, about 17.30 lakh HIV-positive people are living in the country, Nadda said.

The Health Minister expressed satisfaction that India has succeeded in bringing down deaths due to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) by 79 per cent in 2023 compared to 2010. He also said that the HIV infection rate in the country has reduced by 44 per cent during the same period.

The Union Minister informed that currently, 81 per cent of the total HIV patients in the country are aware of their HIV-positive status, 88 per cent are receiving medication through Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART), and the viral load of 97 per cent of the patients has been reduced.

He said this in reference to the country’s commitment to achieve the global target of 95-95-95, under the United Nations Sustainable Development goal of totally eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030.

The 95-95-95 formula has been adopted globally so that 95 per cent of HIV patients know that they are infected with HIV, 95 per cent of the patients should be receiving ART and the viral load of 95 per cent of the patients should be brought down to the undetectable and un-transmittable levels.

The BJP leader informed that presently the prevalence of AIDS in India is 0.20 per cent, whereas it is 0.70 per cent globally.

The Health Minister said that the Union government is providing HIV/AIDS medicines to patients free of cost, and ART is being started instantly after anyone tests positive for HIV.

Nadda informed that Indian pharmaceutical companies are producing and shipping the cheapest and most effective HIV/AIDS medicines to Africa, South Africa, and Latin America.

Nadda appealed to the people to shun taboos, adopt a sensitive attitude towards HIV/AIDS victims, and protect their human rights and constitutional rights.

He said that under the rules and laws, it should also be ensured that there is no discrimination against people infected with HIV in employment and other areas.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also present at the event.

Organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the event aligned with this year’s United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) theme, ‘Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!’, focusing on awareness, rights-based approaches and eliminating discrimination against those affected by HIV/AIDS.

The event brought together policymakers, civil society, communities, youth and development partners to foster collaboration in the fight against HIV/AIDS.