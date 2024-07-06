Nadda asks BJP activists to ensure party’s victory in coming J&K Assembly elections

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday asked the party activists to get ready for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and secure victory for the party.

Nadda was addressing a meeting of the extended executive committee of the BJP here.

He asked the ‘karayakartas’ to get ready for the elections. His directive has come as the Election Commission has already set in motion the process for holding the elections.

The meeting was among others attended by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr. Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and general secretary Tarun Chugh. Over 2,000 senior BJP activists attended the meeting which dwelt at length on the election strategy.

On his arrival at the airport, Nadda received a rousing reception as this was his first visit here after the BJP took over the reins of the government for the third consecutive term.

Dr. Jitendra Singh and Ravinder Raina received Nadda who was brought to the venue of the meeting in a cavalcade.

Nadda appreciated the people of J&K for rejecting dynasties in the recent Lok Sabha elections and electing common people.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said they have failed to cross a double-digit mark in the three successive Lok Sabha elections. Congress did not have a single seat in 13 states and whatever it won was with the crutches of other parties, he added.

Nadda also paid rich tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who laid his life in Srinagar while struggling for the abolition of the permit system in J&K and opposing the separate Constitution of the erstwhile state.

He said: “I have got the privilege of coming here on the birth anniversary of our founding president Dr. Shyama Prasad Mokherjee. I salute him. Mukherjee had a special relationship with J&K”.

During his two-day stay here, Nadda will launch a mass contact programme to ensure that the people are made aware of the programmes and policy of the BJP ahead of the polls.

The BJP made a hat-trick by winning the Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections. This will be the first Assembly election in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Ravinder Raina, Chugh, and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.