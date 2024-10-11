Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collides with goods train, several injured

In yet another train accident, six coaches of Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after it collided with a goods train in Tamil Nadu’s Kavarapettai, Southern Railway said in a statement.

Several people were feared injured due to the collision, although no casualties were reported, the statement added. The incident occurred at 20:30 hours (8:30 pm) on Friday.

“Six coaches of Train No. 12578 (MYS-DBG) from Mysore to Darbhanga derailed after it collided with a goods train at around 20:30 hours. No casualties were reported. A few people were injured,” the Southern Railway said.

Following the accident, a medical relief van and rescue team were dispatched to the spot from Chennai Central. Ambulances and a local police team were also rushed to the scene.

“A passenger train from Mysore to Darbhanga via Perambur collided with a goods train standing at Kavarapettai railway station near Thiruvallur. Railway officials have rushed to the site of the accident,” Tiruvallur Police said.