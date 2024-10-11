Logo

# India

Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collides with goods train, several injured

Several people were feared injured due to the collision, although no casualties were reported.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 11, 2024 11:06 pm

Six coaches of the Mysore-Darbhanga train derailed, and three of them caught fire due to the impact of the collision. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the passengers.

In yet another train accident, six coaches of Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after it collided with a goods train in Tamil Nadu’s Kavarapettai, Southern Railway said in a statement.
Several people were feared injured due to the collision, although no casualties were reported, the statement added. The incident occurred at 20:30 hours (8:30 pm) on Friday.
“Six coaches of Train No. 12578 (MYS-DBG) from Mysore to Darbhanga derailed after it collided with a goods train at around 20:30 hours. No casualties were reported. A few people were injured,” the Southern Railway said.
Following the accident, a medical relief van and rescue team were dispatched to the spot from Chennai Central. Ambulances and a local police team were also rushed to the scene.
“A passenger train from Mysore to Darbhanga via Perambur collided with a goods train standing at Kavarapettai railway station near Thiruvallur. Railway officials have rushed to the site of the accident,” Tiruvallur Police said.

