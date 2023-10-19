“My Royal Enfield has more seats”: Owaisi Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of AIMIM and a Member of Parliament representing the Hyderabad Constituency, recently took to Twitter to comment on political moves of Rahul Gandhi.

Owaisi questioned why Rahul Gandhi gave up his Amethi seat to the BJP and why the BJP seems to struggle in Telangana despite having potential “B-Teams” in the state. He also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Wayanad to secure a “safe seat,” implying a lack of confidence in his political strength. In a humorous twist, Owaisi even compared the number of seats in his Royal Enfield motorcycle to the expected performance of the BJP-CongRSS combine in the Telangana Assembly.

As predicted Rahul baba’s “B-Team” rona has begun. Why did he gift his Amethi seat to BJP? And why is BJP so weak in Telangana if it has B-Teams here? Why did Baba have to go to Wayanad to find a “safe seat?” Advertisement My Royal Enfield has more seats than what BJP-CongRSS combine will… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 18, 2023

This response from Owaisi came after Rahul Gandhi’s statement at a rally in the poll-bound state of Telangana, specifically in Mulugu. Gandhi alleged that AIMIM, BJP, and BRS (presumably referring to Bharat Rashtra Samithi) were collaborating in the state’s politics.

He highlighted that the electoral contest in Telangana was essentially between the Congress and BRS, asserting that they had previously defeated the BJP in the region. However, he claimed that the BJP was supportive of BRS’s victory in Telangana and insinuated that AIMIM was working alongside them.

The Telangana elections:

Telangana is gearing up for its assembly elections on November 30, with the vote count scheduled for December 3. The current term of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on January 16, 2024.

The previous assembly elections took place in December 2018, which resulted in the formation of the state government by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, later renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with K. Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister for the second time.

In the lead-up to the 2023 Telangana legislative assembly election, the Election Commission of India issued a notification on October 9, 2023. Amit Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated the BJP’s campaign with a public gathering in Adilabad on October 10, 2023.

K. Chandrashekar Rao, the President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the incumbent Chief Minister, launched his party’s campaign during an election meeting in Husnabad on October 15, 2023. During the event, he also unveiled the party’s manifesto. Furthermore, Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, unveiled the party’s six guarantees at a rally in Tukkuguda on September 17, 2023.