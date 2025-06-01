‘My brother, just have faith’: Days after RJD expulsion, Tej Pratap’s emotional post and a warning of ‘Jaichand within’

Days after his expulsion from the party over a public post on his love affair, Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad, on Sunday penned emotional posts on social media, addressing his parents and brother Tejashwi Yadav.

In the first post addressing his mother, Rabri Devi, and father, Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap said that his entire world is contained in the two of them and that he will obey any command they give.

Advertisement

“My dear Mummy and Papa, my whole world is contained in just the two of you. You are greater than God to me, and any command you give is paramount. If you are there, I have everything. I only need your trust and love, nothing else. Papa, if not for you, neither this party nor the greedy people like Jaichand in politics around me would exist. I just want both of you to remain healthy and happy always,” he wrote.

Advertisement

In another post, Tej Pratap pledged his loyalty to his brother Tejashwi Yadav, saying those who want to separate him from his “Arjun” will never succeed.

“Those who dream of separating me from my Arjun, you will never succeed in your conspiracies, you can take Krishna’s army, but not Krishna himself. I will soon expose every conspiracy. Just have faith, my brother, I am with you in every situation, right now I am far away, but my blessings were and will always be with you,” Tej Pratap said.

He also warned of Jaichand, a term used to refer to someone who is perceived as a traitor, inside the party. “My brother, take care of mummy papa, Jaichand is everywhere, inside as well as outside,” he said.

His social media posts come days after Lalu Prasad expelled him from the RJD for six years and severed familial ties over his public declaration of a love affair.

In a post announcing action against his son, Lalu has said: “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. My eldest son’s activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the current circumstances, I am removing him from the party and family.”